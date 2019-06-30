Janet Ann Klimchok Rule, 59, died on June 28, 2019, after a fierce battle with rectal cancer. She was surrounded by her family and the compassionate and devoted nurses of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Janet was born Jan. 17, 1960, in Plymouth. She attended Saint Vincent's School and was a 1977 graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School. She was a loyal employee of Weis Markets for 40 years.

Janet loved thunderstorms, the beach and ice cream. She excelled in math and could complete a crossword puzzle in record time. She adored her grandchildren, and they have been forever blessed by her loving presence in their lives.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Carole (Dvoroznak) Klimchok and brother-in-law, Joe McLaughlin. She is survived by her father, Michael Klimchok, daughter, Lisa (Eric) Peterson, grandchildren Cooper and Carter, siblings Danny, Michael (Marquene) Diane, Donald (Sue), and Karen (Carl), her former husband, Stephen Rule, and her loving companion of 26 years, Mike Harenza, along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Janet's family kindly asks you get a colonoscopy. Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in this country. If you'd like to do more: Donations can be made in Janet's name to The Hospice of the Sacred Heart or Candy's Place. Please also consider volunteering your time as a driver for the .

Friends may call from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at S. J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to meet at All Saint's Parish, Plymouth, for Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Interment will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville.

To submit online condolences to Janet's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.