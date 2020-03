DALLAS — Janet B. Kramer, 100, a resident of Dallas, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home.

In addition to her parents, the late Robert and Jeanette Bunyan, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry T. Kramer, and daughter, Jean Lubas. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Ross and husband Richard, of Dallas; grandchildren, Janet Hardin, Hume Ross and wife Alison, Robert Lubas and wife Steph, Andrew Lubas and wife Jenna, Julia Ross Weckstein and husband Ben, James Lubas and partner Julie; and great-grandchildren, Eleonore and Harriet Ross and Gene Hardin.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of family. Arrangements are by Snowdon Funeral Home, Shavertown.