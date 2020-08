LANCASTER, Ohio — Janet (Kowalcik) Cefalo, age 69, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Plains and Dupont, died July 9, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Queen of the Apostles Church, Avoca. The church will be open prior to Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. for visitation. Masks are required. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.