KINGSTON — Janet Doris Popky, 88, of Kingston, died Friday morning, May 17, 2019, in Regional Medical Center, Scranton, after a short illness.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Goldberg Monsky and was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. She lived most of her life in Kingston, where she worked as a bookkeeper, an insurance agent and a travel agent. Janet was a life member of Temple Israel; a member of Ohav Zedek and of their sisterhoods, where she served as treasurer for many years; the Jewish Community Center and other civic and religious organizations. She also served as treasurer for the Northeastern PA Antique Car Club, the Jim Beam Bottle Club and the United Hebrew Institute Annual Picnic.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Martin D. Popky. In 2009, they were the first recipients of the United Hebrew Institute Volunteer of the Year Award, which was named after them.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Linda Popky, of Redwood City, Calif., and Judy Popky, of Seattle, Wash.; granddaughter, Ilana Finer, of Los Angeles; and cousins, Richard Goldberg, of Wilkes-Barre, Martin Bonda, of Richmond, Va., and Edward Monsky, of Clark Summit. A cousin, Mina Bannett, preceded her in death.

For the last several years, she has resided at Elan Gardens in Clarks Summit, where she honed her bingo, card playing and art skills. She was a devoted mah jong player and is likely already hosting a heavenly mah jong game with her friends Sandy, Dolly, Barbara, Jean and Sydel.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Shiva will be held at the family home in Kingston from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to JDRF, www.jdrf.org/donate, or to Temple Israel, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

