MOUNTAIN TOP — Janet Kaczmarczyk, 63, of Mountain Top, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, with family by her side.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Teresa Brukalo McMurray, was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Luzerne County Community College and earned her bachelor's degree from College Misericordia.

She was employed as a secretary for Certainteed Corp. and later Luzerne County Community College and was a member of St. Jude's Church. Janet enjoyed traveling with friends and family and had a great love for animals.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Jack Kaczmarczyk; son, Eric Kaczmarczyk and his wife, Chelsea; two grandchildren, Lukin and Hannah; brother, Warren McMurray; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Calis.

Funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude's Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph J. Evanko officiating. Interment will be private.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, and from 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning until time of service.

Memorial contributions, if desired, in Janet's memory, may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

