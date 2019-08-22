TUNKHANNOCK — Janet Kennedy Love, 85, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Born in Tunkhannock on March 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Marcy and Paul Kennedy.

She was a 1952 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was a member of the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church.

Janet is survived by her brother, Thomas Kennedy, of Shavertown; sisters Barbara Sickler, of Dallas, and Debbie Hoyt, of Shickshinny; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend Janet's funeral service which will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, presided by Pastor Leslie Bullock. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

