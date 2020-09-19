1/
Janet L. Schimmel
MOUNTAIN TOP — Janet L. Schimmel, 78, of Mountain Top, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Born Nov. 26, 1941, in Dorrance, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Grace Moyer Betz and from early in life was also raised by her stepmother, the late Ellen Betz.

After graduating from Newport Township High School, she was blessed in marriage to Robert C. Schimmel for 52 years until his passing on March 14, 2012.

During their many years living in New Jersey, they were very active in their church and serving the Lord in many ways.

Surviving is her husband, John (Wayne) Hauk; stepdaughters, Tammy and Mylinda; a grandson, Brandon; brothers, Lester Betz Jr. and wife, Brenda, Leroy Betz and wife, Linda and Duane Betz and wife, Judy; sisters-in-law, Catherine Oates Shaffer, Shirley Schimmel and Sylvia Svetz; a brother-in-law, Floyd Hill, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. J.P. Bohanan, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top, officiating.

Interment will follow in Emmanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, Dorrance.

Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

To send the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
