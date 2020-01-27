WILKES-BARRE — Janet Malone, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Allied Center City Skilled Nursing in Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Violetta Daubert Eroh. Janet was a graduate of Meyers High School.

Prior to her retirement, Janet was employed as a nurse's aide at Little Flower Manor and at the Heritage House in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of St. Andrews Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph W. Malone, on Nov. 15, 2019.

Janet is survived by her children, Darlene Thieman, of Chapmanville, W.Va.; Doreen Laub and her husband, Joseph, of Philadelphia; Keith Thieman, of Wilkes-Barre; Joseph Malone, of Wilkes-Barre and Patricia Marsellas and her husband, George, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, J.P. and Mary Theresa Laub; Nick and Jared Marsellas; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

