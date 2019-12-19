SWOYERSVILLE — Janet Pruce Milliner, 78, of Swoyersville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born Dec. 14, 1941, in Ashley, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Genevieve (Zlakowski) Pruce.

Janet attended Ashley schools and most recently worked as a caregiver. She previously worked in various local factories during her life and also had a love of baking which led her to cake decorating and working for area bakeries. Her cakes were sought after and often the first to be sold. She loved to do crafts with the family and to decorate her house for every holiday. She was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren and a wonderful friend to all. She was always there when someone needed her. She was often called by her grandchildren for her recipes, which made her very happy.

She is survived by her children, James Milliner III, Houtzdale; Karen Gaffney, Pringle; Wendy Aumick, Drums, and Robert, with whom she resided; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Charlotte Neupauer; former spouse James Milliner Jr., nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.