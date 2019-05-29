HUGHESTOWN — Janet Rochelle Borowski, of Hughestown, passed away quietly May 27, 2019, after a short illness. She was surrounded by family and friends, including her husband of 44 years, Bernard, her high school sweetheart, best friend and partner in life; and her loving sister, Carolyn Meyers.

Janet was born in Plains Township to Chester and Mary Marek in October of 1954. She attended Ss. Peter and Paul Grade School, followed by Marymount High School, then graduating from Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre. After graduation, she worked for Bell Telephone and married Bernie in 1975.

Janet was a feisty individual who made her opinions known on many subjects. She loved the Beatles, David Bowie, Prince, Bob Marley, cooking, baking and chocolate. She became the consummate hostess for births, weddings, graduations and holidays.

She will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind-hearted, generous and loving person with an ever-present smile and quick wit.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bernard G Borowski; brother-in-law Ronnie Petraitis; and brother-in-law Joseph Myers.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard; her mother-in-law, Dolores Borowski; brother-in-law David Borowski, his wife, Patricia, and their son, David Joseph; sister Carolyn Petraitis/Meyers; nephew Rick Petraitis, his wife, Melissa, and their son, Kevin; niece Emily Branson and her husband, Brian; as well as far too numerous friends and acquaintances.

Family and friends may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township, in a celebration of her life.

It was her wish that she be an organ donor and this was carried out on her passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

She was the most wonderful girl in the world and we are all better for having known her.

She left a note in her recipe file found the day after her passing:

"This is my living will," Janet wrote. "Pull the damn plug! Thank you! Then go shopping and enjoy some chocolate."