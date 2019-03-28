Janet Ruth Dymond, 86, born on June 17, 1932, passed away on March 27, 2019, after a brief illness at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Janet was the daughter of the late John and Ida (Smith) Howell. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1950. Janet wanted to be a teacher and continued her education at East Stroudsburg and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from College Misericordia in 1962. Janet taught first grade for 41 years, retiring from the Wyoming Area School District. She was a member of the Dial Rock DAR, where she served as past regent and chaplain.

She was preceded death by her son, Richard (Ricky) Dymond.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Dymond; daughters Brenda Bitters and her husband, Michael, of Harding, Barbara Frederick and her husband, Joseph, of Harding, and Debra Dymond, of Harding; son Robert Dymond and his wife, Lynn, of Harding; grandchildren Missy, Lindsey and Kayleigh Dymond, Jennifer Fumanti and her husband, Robert, Katlyn Bitters, Victoria and Joseph Frederick, Ruth Dicker and Emily Dymond; great-granddaughters Lucy and Samantha Fumanti and Poppy Grey Dymond; sister Happy Dodd and husband Mel, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful dog, JR.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.