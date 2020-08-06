1/1
Janet T. Moll
PITTSTON — Janet T. Moll, 75, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ruth Neinus Truskowski.

Janet was a graduate of Wyoming High School and prior to her retirement, was employed by the federal government in Washington D.C. and later worked locally for Bell Furniture and JC Penney. She also served on the Laflin Borough Council.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her brother, Anthony Truskowski, Jr.

Surviving are her brothers, John and his wife, MaryAnn Truskowski, of Skipback Township and Daniel and his wife, Carol, of West Pittston, along with several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 42 Redwood Dr., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor, will be celebrant.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.

Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements are in the care of the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.

CDC guideline will be in place, including wearing facial coverings and follow social distancing and refraining from excessive physical contact.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
