PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Janice Ann White, of Port Deposit, Md., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away suddenly, entering into heaven on Oct. 7, 2019, to dance with her brother, catch up with her mother and celebrate in the love of families and friends who have gone before her. Born Dec. 13, 1955, in Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Cunningham Klein. Janice was fiercely proud of her Irish and German heritage.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Christopher White, of Port Deposit, Md. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, of Perryville, Md., and a board member of the Friends of St. Patrick's Chapel. In 2015, Janice was awarded the Order of Merit for her contributions to the Diocese of Wilmington.

She was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1975, completed two years of college and earned a Deaf Interpreter Certification.

Janice was previously employed by the Harford County ARC as a job coach and by Delaware Elwin as a job developer for people with physical and mental disabilities. She was a strong defender of the rights and an advocate for people with developmental disabilities, especially her brother, Joseph Klein.

Following her membership and position of officer of the Delaware LAOH, St. Brigid Division, and Harford County LAOH, Janice founded and was the first president of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Cecil County, Division 1. She belonged to the Delaware Saengerbund, a German heritage group, where she was active in crafts and volunteering. Janice was a member of the Irish Culture Club of Delaware, the Brandywine Fiber Arts Guild, the Women's Club of Cecil County and the Cecil County Senior Center.

Janice enjoyed knitting, card making, ceramics and NASCAR (especially No. 24 Jeff Gordon, then No. 24 William Byron). She loved to entertain, whether it be an intimate tea party or her and her husband's elaborate Halloween bashes. She loved music, especially Keith Urban and Christian music. One of her favorite songs was "I Can Only Imagine" sung by MercyMe.

In addition to her parents and her brother, Janice was preceded in death by her aunt, Esther Klein, and uncle Ralph Klein, both of Wilkes-Barre, who were second parents to her after her mother passed away at an early age.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ARC of Pennsylvania in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Professional Associates, P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, Maryland. Visitation for family and friends will be held 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Professional Associates, Perryville, Maryland. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Father John Abrahams of Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, Md., will officiate.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Professional Associates, Perryville, Md.

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com