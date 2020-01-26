WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Janice M. Motovidlak, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Allied Nursing, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Leona Sledjeski Motovidlak.

Janice was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre.

She was employed as a secretary in the Magisterial District Court System for 28 years, retiring in December of 2008.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Janice was a loving, caring and generous sister and aunt. She was considered a second mother to her nieces and nephews and loved to travel with them on vacations.

Surviving are her sister, Lorraine Steinbacher, of Drums; nieces, Lorri Steinbacher and her husband, Michael Beatty, of Pompton Lakes, N.J.; and Lynn Schmitt and her husband, Lawrence, of Gaylordsville, Conn.; nephew, Richard Steinbacher Jr. and his wife, Claudia, of Mosley, Va.; and great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Sticco, Dylan Schmitt, Olivia Rose and Alex Steinbacher.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to Mass time at the funeral home on Wednesday.