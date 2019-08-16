BEAR CREEK TWP. — Janice Margaret Reindel, 67, of Bear Creek Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness.

Born on March 30, 1952, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was a daughter of the late James and Doris (Sassman) Reindel. She graduated from Marywood University with a master's degree in social work.

Janice was a member of Royal Rock Equestrian Center, Noxen. One of her horses, Pippa, was able to visit her at home before her passing, which brought a smile to her face. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her beloved goats, dogs and miniature horse.

Janice dedicated her life to helping foster children, spending over 30 years working at Luzerne County Children and Youth Services. Most recently, she led the Independent Living Unit, receiving a prestigious state-wide award for her service in June 2018. She was also actively involved with Brandon's Forever Home, Hazleton, which raises awareness of children in foster care and their need for a loving home.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Juliana Petro, Esq.; her son-in-law, Erik Bogaski; and her life partner, Thomas Johnson, who she married on June 18, 2019. She also leaves behind two sisters, Vivian Hoppe and Valerie Croft; two brothers, Drew and John Reindel; and many nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Jo VonRue will officiate.

Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, www.lastchanceranch.org/donate.