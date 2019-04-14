AVOCA — Janice Nyzio, 63, of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Janice was born to Edward Nyzio and Lottie Nyzio Dec. 8, 1955, in Taylor.

Janice graduated from Pittston Area High School. She spent her life serving and caring for others as a nurse until she was diagnosed with cancer.

Janice is survived by her son, Jeffrey Nyzio and his fiancée, Amanda O'Neil, Stefanie Shook and her husband, William Shook, her six grandchildren, Rhiannon Shook, Isabella Shook, Emmaline Shook, Liam Shook, Isaac Nyzio, and Ezra Nyzio. Her surviving siblings are Edward Nyzio and wife, Donna Nyzio, Rosemarie Acernese and husband Chris Acernese, and David Nyzio and wife Michelle Nyzio.