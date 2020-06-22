Janice Schuh, 70, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born March 1, 1950, in Pringle, to John and Marion Murach.

Janice was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her most enjoyable moments were shared with her grandchildren, Kevin, Ryan, Tyler and Autumn, who were the center of her world.

Janice enjoyed painting, and her many works can be seen throughout her home. She also loved spending time at the casino enjoying the slots.

Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, Joseph, who was by her side every day caring for her during her courageous fight; son Thomas Savitski and wife Reva, of Pringle; son James Savitski, of Shavertown; brother John Murach; sisters Judy Bozentka and her companion Shaun Katra; Frances Scaramastro and husband Rocco; Karen Murach and spouse Helen Johnson; nieces Robin Vergari and husband Michael; Theresa Horn and husband Chris; nephews David Padavan and wife Reene; Marko Bozentka and wife Erica.

The family expresses special appreciation for Janice's lifelong best friend Beth McMichael, who stayed in her company and helped care for her during her illness. Additionally, the family wishes to thank the nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be held Thursday, June 25, at Saint Ignatius Church in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, which housed Janice and Joseph during Janice's chemotherapy treatments in Philadelphia.

Arrangements are by the Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.