WILKES-BARRE — Janine Elizabeth Balutis, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Brian Balutis, of Mountain Top. Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. Family and friends may visit on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.