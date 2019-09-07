MOUNTAIN TOP — Jason Ungurian, 38, of Mountain Top, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Susan (Breen) Ungurian and the late Anthony Ungurian. He was a member of the St. Jude's Parish and worked at the SCI Mahanoy Corrections Facility, where he was a member of the Honor Guard and the HNT Team.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his paternal grandparents, George and Nina Peltz.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his brother, David and fiancée Amy Kamowski; maternal grandparents William and Marguerite Breen; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, in St. Jude's Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation at www.cpof.org would be appreciated.