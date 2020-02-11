SHAVERTOWN — Jean A. Brennan, 81, a longtime resident of Shavertown, went to join her husband in eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Jean (Jones) Helfrich. Jean was married to the late Joseph T. Brennan for 34 years before his death in 1993.

Jean was a 1956 graduate of St. Nicholas High School. She worked for 15 years as a pastoral associate and director of Family Ministry at St. Therese's Church in Shavertown. Prior to serving at St. Therese's, Jean and her husband were active leaders in the Marriage Encounter movement and later served as volunteers in various religious organization. Jean was a Sister of Mercy Associate.

Surviving are her children, William Brennan, Beth Cottle and her husband Fred, and Bonnie Lauer and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Leo and Louis Brennan, Robbie and Abby Lauer; sister and brother-in-law, Wileen and Paul Halter, of Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, 63 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James J. Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses at General Hospital Telemetry Unit and Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for their kindness and gentle care.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jean to St. Therese's Church, 63 Davis St., Shavertown, PA 18708, or the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Center, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.