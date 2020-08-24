OLD FORGE — Jean Angela Patronick, 86, of Old Forge, died Saturday at home. She was married to the late John J. Patronick, who died in 2009.

Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Ripa Marsico. She was a graduate of Old Forge High School's Class of 1951 and a graduate of the Scranton State General Hospital's School of Nursing. She was an active member of the SSGH Alumni Association, having served as its treasurer for many years. Jean had a very productive nursing career, ranging from Obstetrics, the Visiting Nurses' Association, and Geriatric Nursing. Jean was a skilled nurse and treated each patient in her care with dignity and compassion. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel, of Bloomfield, N.J., John and companion Robin Gillespie, of Old Forge, two daughters, Roberta Fratzola and companion Paul Fiscus, of Throop, Rose Marie Haney and husband Douglas, of Rincon, Ga., two sisters, Rose Marie McCabe, of Moosic, Lois Hoover, of Old Forge, seven grandchildren; Daniel, Ryan, Angela, Brianna, Aaron, Jamie and Jack, five great-grandchildren; Aiden, Riley Jean, Kylan, Garrett, Dahlia Rose, nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Mills.

At the request of Jean's family, the funeral will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's web site at: ciucciofuneralhome.com.

Memorial contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society.