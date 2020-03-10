WYOMING — Jean Ann Bartoletti, 87, (the former Jean Ann Gatrone) of Wyoming and most recently a resident of Partridge-Tipett, Wesley Village, entered into the eternal life on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by family and her dear friend, Loretta.

Having an array of nicknames, she was affectionately known to many as Jeannie, Zsa Zsa, Jean Jean Gypsy Queen, Jean Jean Coupon Queen, Jean Jean Jelly Bean, Mrs. B., the plumber's daughter, Mom , Grammy, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt Jean, and Auntie.

She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1950. Jean did accounting work for her father's plumbing business, later entering the local garment industry for 20 plus years, known as an outstanding and talented seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, parents, Angelo and Blanche Gatrone, and brother, Carl Gatrone.

Surviving are her son Joseph Bartoletti of Phoenixville, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Frank Schall of Wyoming; grandchildren Ryan Bartoletti and Charmain of New Holland, Ashley and Mark Smith of Collegeville, and Jonathan Schall of South Bend, Ind., great-grandchildren Harrison, Theodore, and Vivienne Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

Jean was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union, member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Swoyersville, and a former member of St. Joseph's Church in Wyoming, the Golden Years and Cosmopolitan Social Clubs. She was a very loyal Notre Dame football fan, always cheering on The Fighting Irish.

Always willing to lend a helping hand, whether you needed some cleaning done, if you were convalescing, meals prepared, or simply someone to lean on and an ear to hear your troubles, she was truly a selfless individual. Also, known to many of Karen's friends as their second Mom, sharing much joy, laughter, wisdom, and let's not forget her great food with them.

She was happiest as a homemaker preparing many amazing meals and baked goods for family and friends, donning one of her special aprons. She was the go-to person for preparations of baby and wedding showers, first Holy Communions, graduations, and funeral luncheons.

Her specialties were the beautiful and delicious baked goods: Italian drop cookies, blueberry cream cheese square, peanut butter pie, pineapple squares, chrusciki, yum yum cake, nut roll and poppy seed, Easter Bunny cake and pizza fritta to name a few. Her savory dishes included breaded pork chops, Italian chicken, city chicken, eggplant parmesan, tripe, olive salad, pizza, stuffed artichokes, raviolis, and the infamous potato salad (served in the yellow bowl of course).

Holidays and family traditions meant the world to her, favorite being Wigilia on Christmas Eve with the breaking of the bread; oplatek, attending midnight Mass only to come home and cook kielbasa.

Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her much joy often bragging excessively as moms and grandmas do. She was often described as so lovable, adorable, a sweetie, kind and caring bringing smiles and sunshine to those lucky enough to be in her company.

Her humility was very apparent as she practiced her Catholic faith very quietly. Life was not without struggle, as a newlywed moving next door to her parents to care for her mother, Blanche, who suffered from depression from time to time. She continued to care for her for 50 years, also caring for her husband, who in later years became homebound for his last seven years. She was a woman of modest means, giving up things for herself so her children and other family members needs were met.

Karen and Frank were caregivers for Jean and Joe for 15 plus years along with Joey when he was able to assist.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Partridge-Tippet of Wesley Village for their kindness, compassion, and professionalism throughout Jean's stay, they, along with her fellow residents became her second family. A special thank you to Dr. Joseph Radzwilka, Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Comprehensive Health Care, Bureau of Aging, Comfort Keepers, Ambulance Services, police dept., all depts. at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, any and all who assisted at home especially Rae Ann, Donna, Lois, Ruthie, and Trish.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish located on 363 W. Eighth St, West Wyoming.

Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 in the funeral home.

If you have a favorite memory of Jean, please write it down and deposit in memory box at funeral home. The family, at later date, will enjoy reading it in their private time. If able, please join them at the funeral Mass and luncheon, honoring a woman who touched so many lives and also a chance to break bread with Jeannie one last time. This is something she was happiest doing, surrounded by family and friends.