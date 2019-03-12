WILKES-BARRE — Jean Betty Verbitski-Shilo, 83, passed away at the Elim Home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Princeton, Minnesota.

Jean was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Alexander Verbitski and Eva Kissel on March 17, 1935. She graduated from Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1953. She married Joseph Shilo in 1957 in Wilkes-Barre and raised four sons.

Jean worked as an optical technician for many years, enjoyed listening and dancing to polkas, playing bingo with her grandchildren, cooking and socializing. She created friendships easily and she will be sadly missed by many.

Jean is survived by her sons, David (wife Lisa Ann and children David, Sasha, Nadina, Dimitri), of Princeton, Minn., Jerome, of Newport Beach, Calif., and James (wife Lily), of Washington State. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph; and son Myron.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Princeton, Minn. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service Wednesday.

Burial will be in St. Edward's Cemetery, Princeton, Minn.