TUNKHANNOCK — Jean Marie Caruso, 77, of Tunkhannock passed away Nov. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her devoted family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John N. Caruso Sr. in 1982.

She is survived by her longtime companion George P. Coolbaugh.

Born in Pittston on May 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Lemardy Parente. Jean grew up on a farm where she loved "getting into trouble" with her cousins, who were more like sisters and brothers and remained close throughout her life. She graduated from West Pittston High School where she was a member of the glee club, color guard, and a yearbook photographer. She furthered her education in business school and began her career working for the state where she met her husband, John. She retired to care for her children and was involved in every aspect of their lives. After she raised her family, Jean became a caregiver, which was her true calling. She gave unconditional love to each new person as they became "part of her family."

Jean was a "Mom to many" and loved dearly by all who knew her. She will always be remembered as a well-respected, strong and generous woman who deeply loved and cared for her family and friends. Jean's special love, which she shared so selflessly, was unlike any other and will be forever missed. She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, Harding.

In addition to her companion she is survived by her son, John N. Caruso and wife Crystal of Florida; daughter Maria N. Charney and husband James of Wyoming; granddaughter Kiersten S. Charney, who was the light of her life; brother-in-law Samuel C. Caruso and wife Sandy; sisters-in-law JoAnn Parente and Paula M. Calvert and husband Bill; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jean was also blessed with a beloved extended family through her companion with sons Arthur Coolbaugh and wife Marianne, Robert Coolbaugh and wife Ann, Perry Coolbaugh and Linda, Edward Coolbaugh and wife Natalie; daughters MaryJo Colangelo and husband Joseph, Nancy Kuffa and husband John; brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her son Michael J. Caruso, brother Alexander J. Parente, brother-in-law Thomas M. Caruso and sister-in-law Jo Frances Lehigh.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jean's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 from the Church of the Holy Redeemer, 2435 Route 92, Falls, to be celebrated by Monsignor John J. Sempa, Jean's pastor. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the mass.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

