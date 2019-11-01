DALLAS — Jean Chodnicki Gardecki, 77, formerly of Tunkhannock, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gardecki.

Born on June 25, 1942, in Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Irene (Shukwit) Chodnicki. Jean was a graduate of Pittston High School. She loved doing crafts and taking care of her home and property with husband, Charles.

She was a lifelong member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Tunkhannock. Her cats, Taffy and Fluffy, brought her great joy.

The family is grateful for the care given to Jean by the staff at The Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center. A special thanks is given to Dr. Adam Coffee and his wife, Patricia, for their help in caring for her affairs and to a special friend, Dave Evans, who helped Jean whenever and wherever she needed it.

In addition to her husband, Charles; and her parents; Jean is predeceased by her sister, Eileen Rupp.

She is survived by a sister, Diane McKillop of Georgia; her aunt, Grace Kelly of Westfield, N.J.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 from the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, Pa. Entombment will follow the service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

