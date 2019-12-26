MOUNTAIN TOP — Jean Gwen Arnold Davis, 85, Mountain Top, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice of the Sacred Heart on Dec. 25, 2019.

Jean was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Meyers High School.

Jean's greatest passion was her family. She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for her for family gatherings and anyone who came to her home. She spent many years volunteering at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and the Kirby Library. She was highly dedicated to her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe and looked forward to yearly snow birding in Pompano Beach, Florida, every winter.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius Lipovsky and Julia Balleck Lipovsky; her first husband, Edward F. Arnold, her second husband, John S. Davis; and grandson Blaine Arnold.

Jean is survived by her six children (and spouses): Kevin and Toni (daughter) Rogan, Mountain Top, Edward (son) and Chere Arnold, Toms River, New Jersey, Richard (son) and Rita Arnold, Mountain Top, Mark (son) and Sarah Arnold, Lititz, Tom and Nanci (daughter) Romanyshyn, Mountain Top, and Edward and Jaime (daughter) Hollock, Wernersville; she is also survived by her sister, Rosemarie Lipovsky Thomas, Weatherly; her aunt, Emma Yenchak, Hanover Township; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kingdom of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1240 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.