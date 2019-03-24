TUNKHANNOCK — Jean Elizabeth Mieczkowski, 96, of Tunkhannock passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1977, her infant brother, Harold, and sisters Elda Hontz, Althea Nelson and Carolyn Dymond.

Born March 1, 1923, in Trucksville, she was the daughter of the late Alpha C. Dymond and Augusta Ross Dymond.

Jean was a 1941 graduate of Kingston Township High School. After graduation, she was employed as a secretary for the U.S. Signal Corps, at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, during World War II.

Jean and her husband worked side by side in their business, Tuscarora Electric Manufacturing Company Inc. Jean became president of the company after her husband Robert's death, finally retiring at 93 years of age.

Jean was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, Tunkhannock Senior Citizens, past president and treasurer of the Tunkhannock Women's Club, past treasurer of the Wyoming County , past treasurer of the NPOA, past secretary and treasurer of the Dymond Reunion and volunteered for many years at the Kozy Korner in Tyler Hospital. She enjoyed traveling and has traveled extensively through the United States and Europe.

Throughout her life, Jean enjoyed gardening, baking (winning blue ribbons for her apple pies), sewing, knitting, needle work, oil painting, photography, reading, crosswords, fishing, walking, aerobics, country line dancing, and even did a little tap dancing.

Jean is survived by her son, Stanley Robert Mieczkowski; daughter, Patricia Anne Powers and fiancé, Bob McKeon; grandson, Michael Robert K. Pate and wife, Cindie, of Roswell, of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Knight Pate and Cathryn Claire Pate; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special "thank you" to Annette and all the staff at the Tunkhannock Methodist Manor who took such excellent care of our Mom and made her last year comfortable, safe and happy.

Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Jean's name, to the Wyoming County , 8 Ironwood St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 or the Meshoppen Cat Rescue, 9883 S.R. 6, Meshoppen, PA 18630.