DALLAS — Jean F. Banks, 85, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Fedullo) Lauro. She attended Moravian College in Bethlehem, prior to accepting a position at a local bank, as well as playing an instrumental role in the continued success of the landmark Fedullo's Restaurant. Jean also worked as a salesperson for Beltrami Enterprises Inc., in the coal industry.

A member of Huntsville Country Club, she was an avid and accomplished player of tennis, golf and bridge.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John F. "Jack" Banks, and her sister, Mary Joyce Sheridan.

Jean is survived by two nephews and their spouses, William and Karen Sheridan, of Southborough, Mass., Brian Sheridan and Deborah Kaufman, of Edina, Minn., one niece, Lauren A. Sheridan, of North Grafton, Mass., and four grandnieces and grandnephews.

Jean was stepmother to the children of Jack Banks and Audrey Judge Banks: Jack Banks, Jeffrey Banks, the late Laurie Banks, Bernard Banks, Susan Sharp, and Janet DeCarlo, and 11 grandchildren.

In her last years, Jean was blessed to receive the love and devotion of a team of caregivers (led by Nancy Schmidt) to whom the family is extremely grateful.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Jean's name be sent to Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.