ROARING BROOK TWP. — Jean G. Kopcza, 87, of Roaring Brook Township, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. Born in Throop, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Loss) Liberasky. She was a graduate of Dupont High School, Class of 1950. She was a 1952 graduate of Mansfield University, Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in May of 1952, and has been a registered nurse since 1954. She received her teaching degree from East Stroudsburg University in 1979. For many years, Jean was a resident of Moscow, before relocating to Davie, Fla., for several years and later relocating back to Roaring Brook Township. She was past president of the Moscow Women's Club. Jean was the school nurse at the North Pocono School District for 24 years, prior to her retirement. She was a member of Holy Mother of Sorrow Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, and was active with the American Red Cross. Preceding her in death was her husband, Edgar J. Kopcza, in 2011, and sister, Rosemary Petrosky, 2020. Surviving is her son, Mark E. Kopcza and his wife, Danielle, of Enola; sisters; Helen Knick, of Dupont; Barbara Nowicki, of Scranton; brother-in-law; David J. Petrosky, of Covington Township; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Polish National Catholic Cathedral of St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton. Bishop Bernard J. Nowicki, Ordinary of the Central Diocese, will officiate at the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Mother of Sorrows Parish Cemetery, Dupont, officiated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 545 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. For more information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.