ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Jean Smith Ingling, 98, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her residence in Goodwin House, Alexandria, Virginia.

Born in Kingston on Nov. 29, 1920, Jean Louise Straw Smith was the youngest of eight children of Crawford C. Smith and Anna Straw Smith. Her brothers Donald, Harold (Hal), Gordon, Redmond and Ralph Smith and her sisters Esther Howe and Catherine (Kit) Smith predeceased her.

Jean will be remembered for her good humor and hearty laugh, her keen interest in her 10 nieces and nephews, her strong friendships, her lifelong love of bridge, her remarkable memory and her phenomenal knitting skills. She knitted over 75 individualized Christmas stockings for family and friends as well as many afghans.

Jean graduated from Hood College with a Bachelor of Science in home economics and took several graduate level courses at Temple University. She worked as a therapeutic dietitian at Nesbit Memorial Hospital from 1947 to 1954 and as cafeteria director and teacher in the Wilkes-Barre City Schools until 1966. Following her move with her husband to Alexandria, she was a dietitian and instructor with Prince George's General Hospital and Medical Center from 1967 until the mid-1980s.

Jean was married to Alan L. Ingling, a mathematics professor at Wyoming Seminary, in 1964. After Wyoming Seminary, Alan taught for a year at the prep school for West Point at Fort Belvoir until his health failed. He died in 1973. In the years they had together Jean and Alan enjoyed traveling and playing "duffer's golf." Jean continued to travel and play golf with her many friends as long as she remained in good health.

Jean is survived by nine nieces and nephews, Deborah Kernochan, Barbara (Bonnie) Smith and her husband Vance Packard, Crawford Smith and his wife Debbie, Mary Ellen Smith, Susan Lehrmitt and her husband Akbar Lotfipour, S. Kerr (Sandy) Smith and his wife Jill Marshall, John Smith and his wife Sara, Jayne Smith Mullen and Lyman Howe and his wife Mary; 16 grandnieces and grandnephews and 18 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, all of whom cherished their time with her.

Jean was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre and active with Christ Church in Alexandria.

Memorial service and burial will take place in Drums in the spring or summer of 2020.

Contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Christ Church, 118 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to the .