SHAVERTOWN — Jean J. Long, 89, of Shavertown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Village at Greenbriar, Dallas. Born Jean Louise Johnson in Shavertown, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Mildred Holcomb Johnson. She graduated from Kingston Township High School, and was elected May Queen of her class.

As a teenager during WWII, Jean volunteered with the Red Cross. She was a 60+ year member of the Trucksville United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, MYF leader and member of the United Methodist Women. She was an active community volunteer, including for the Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, and Meals on Wheels. She was also a member of the Trucksville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. After high school, Jean worked as a bookkeeper with Tate's in Forty Fort. But Jean's true career was her family and she excelled at it. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her home and family and ensured that it was always open and loving. Jean also loved playing cards, and for years belonged to a card club with friends.

She was preceded in death by sister Shirley Swan, brother Harry Johnson, and son-in-law Jim DeSombre. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, William H. Long, at home; three daughters: Bonnie DeSombre, of Trumansburg, N.Y.; Barbara Long, of Langhorne, and Brenda McCauley (Rob), of Tunkhannock; four grandchildren: Jason DeSombre (Kristin), Jeff DeSombre (Ashley), Kelly (Matt) Gilroy, and Megan McCauley (Holt Wiggans); eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Wayne Long (Diane), sister Ruthe Case (Don); and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708 with The Rev. Jay Jones, pastor, Trucksville United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612 and again at the church from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , , or .