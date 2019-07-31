WAPWALLOPEN — Jean L. Badman, 79, of Wapwallopen, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Earle and Violet (Jones) Kocher.

Jean very much enjoyed taking care of her home and family, especially cooking, family get-togethers, riding her motorcycle with her late husband, Joseph, and walking her dog. She was also fond of designing and making her much desired decorative magnets.

Jean was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Joseph, in 2008; and her brother, Butch Kocher.

Jean is survived by her children, Joey, Todd and his wife, Patty, and Lori and her companion, Rich; her grandchildren, Jamie and Todd Jr.; and her beloved guard dog, Rocket.

Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.