YARDVILLE, N.J. — Jean L. (Gower) Linkowsky, 80, of Yardville, N.J., passed away April 25, 2020, peacefully at RWJ Hamilton. Born in Forty Fort, she was the daughter of the late Martha and Clarence Gower. Wife of the late John L. Linkowsky, she married in 1965 and moved to Yardville from upstate PA.

She was preceded in death by sisters Martha Hartman and Laura Martin; brothers David (Jeanne) Gower, of Levittown, and Donald (Betty) Gower, of Forty Fort; brothers-in-law Frank (Marge) Linkowsky, of Carteret, N.J., Joe (Christy) Linkowsky of Hunlock Creek, and sister-in-law Eleanor (Hank) Skabowski, of Trumbauersville. As well as twin granddaughters Audrey Louise and Gracie Marie Linkowsky.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law John Paul and Lisa Linkowsky; and grandchildren Hannah and Gavin Linkowsky. She is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.

Jean graduated from the Mercedian School of Licensed Practical Nurses in Scranton. She worked at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital in Kingston. After moving to New Jersey, she worked at St. Francis Medical Center for 18 years before retiring. She was blessed with many friends, especially Tom and MaryAnn Krakosky and family, and Joan Dougherty and family.

For the past two and a half years, Jean resided at Hamilton Continuing Care. She was so fortunate to have many wonderful caregivers. Jean will be remembered for her incredible strength, immense bravery and a caring generosity toward others.

A private burial will be held in Crosswicks Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund PO Box 338, Morristown, NJ 07963, njprf.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Buklad-Merlino Yardville Memorial Home, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road in Yardville.