WILKES-BARRE — Jean Lorraine (Brannigan) Chlubicki, 81, of the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2020, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU with her family by her bedside. We would like to thank the staff for all their support.

Born July 21, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Laurena Brannigan.

Jeanne attended church services with her husband every Sunday at Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre. She was a stay-at-home mom, cooking great dinners for her family every day until her husband passed in 1992. After his passing, she worked at Mercy Hospital until her retirement.

Her greatest blessings were her grandchildren, Martin Steve, Michael Steve, Marissa Steve and Victor Mori. Martin would help her around the house; Victor would always say "I love you Gram" when he left for work; Michael would always be there for a cup of coffee and Marissa was at her bedside. She loved her Siberian Husky, Malakai, and would always make him his own plate of food whenever she ate.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, Martin.

Surviving are her loving children, Lorraine (Chlubicki) Mori, of Wilkes-Barre; and Jeanne (Chlubicki) Steve and her husband, Edward, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, Martin Steve, Michael Steve, Marissa Steve and Victor Mori; sisters, Gertrude and her husband, Thomas Woods, of Wilkes-Barre; Laurena and her husband, William McLaughlin, of Delaware; brothers, Eugene Brannigan and his wife, Nancy, of Muncy, William Brannigan, of Plymouth, and Thomas Brannigan, of Larksville.

Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Township at 11 a.m. on May 8, followed by a celebration of her life at Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township.

Arrangements are by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.