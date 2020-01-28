Jean Lucille Hobbs Dendler, 104, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at the Gardens of Tunkhannock.

She was the daughter of the late Leon and Blance Ayers.

She was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 20, 1915. At the age of five she moved to Mehoopany and attended Mehoopany School graduating from Scranton High School.

Jean worked in the garment industry and prior to retirement was forelady at Bocar Manufacturing. She was a long-time member of the Forkston United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed helping with the Turkey dinners and the Forkston Community Club. She was an avid card player, loved playing cribbage, backgammon and dominoes, but did not like losing! She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Charles A. Hobbs and Floyd Dendler; sons Charles E. Hobbs and Richard N. Hobbs; daughter-in-law Patricia Hobbs; infant grandson Charles Hobbs; grandson Steven Hobbs; sisters Helen Edwards, Dorothy Zorzi; brothers Kenneth Ayers and James Ayers.

She is survived by her son, Allan B. Hobbs and wife Carol; daughter-in-law Shirley Hobbs; 10 grandchildren Sherry, Charlene, Kevin, Sue Ellen, Neal, Laurean, Michawl, Tricia, Susan and Linda; sister Lois Vaughn; great and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and one special great-nephew, Kenneth Layaou, who visited her faithfully.

The family would like to thank the staff at the United Methodist Homes, Tunkhannock, who cared for her for 16 years and the staff of Evergreen Wing at The Gardens who cared for her the last four and a half years and also Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service which will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer presiding. Interment will be in Carney Flats Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Forkston United Methodist Church, 203 Main St., Forkston, PA 18629 or Hospice of The Sacred Heart, 100 William St, Dunmore, PA 18510.