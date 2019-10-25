STATE COLLEGE — Jean Ludwig Warneka, 88, died on Oct. 22, 2019, in State College, surrounded by her family.

Jean was born on Oct. 8, 1931, in Allentown to Otto G. and Anna (Tallock) Ludwig. She graduated in 1949 from Allentown High School. In 1957, she married Lloyd A. Warneka and left her job as a dental hygienist to raise their three children.

Jean and Lloyd lived in Dallas for over 50 years, where she attended Shavertown United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Back Mountain Memorial Library and was a member of the Irem Temple Ladies Auxiliary.

Jean was passionate about music, the piano, gardening, birds and ice cream. She also loved dogs, especially her dog, Cody. She was an avid Phillies fan, an active swimmer, a wonderful cook and loved to shop. Her favorite place was Promised Land Lake in the Poconos, where she met Lloyd and vacationed every summer with her family.

Preceding her in death were her sister, Mildred Behler, and brother William Ludwig.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children Lynn Warneka, Lori O'Donnell and her husband, Robert, and David Warneka; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Sydney and Ryan O'Donnell.

The family plans a private celebration of Jean's life at The Village at Penn State.

Those wishing to honor Jean's life may consider donating in her name to The Village at Penn State at www.libertylutherandonatenow.org/the-village-at-penn-state.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.