KINGSTON — Jean M. Pickutoski, of Kingston, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief but hard-fought illness. She was 85 years old. Jean was born in Edwardsville to parents Stanley and Mary Bandish. Following graduation from Kingston High School, she married Edward G. Pickutoski in 1959. Jean was widowed at a young age and played the role of mother and father to her three children. Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen Fields, son-in-law Wesley, and their three children, Alaina, Alyssa and Aiden in Round Rock, Texas, her son, Edward Pickutoski, daughter-in-law, Mercedes, and their child Lydia, in Blakely, and her daughter, Lynn Carrozza, son-in-law Joe, and their three children, Nina, Dominic, and Ella, in Wallingford. Jean is also survived by several sisters-in-law, her brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Dorothy Bandish. Jean was a long time member of St. Hedwig's Church, an employee of the Federal Government for 40 years, a Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, and a great cook. The family of Jean Pickutoski would like to thank Linwood Nursing and Rehab, especially social worker, Ellen, for the kind and compassionate care received over the years. Family is also grateful to the many nurses and staff members at Geisinger Medical Center who provided gentle and compassionate end of life care. A private service for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA or charity of choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.