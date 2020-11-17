RICHBORO — Jean M. Schramm, of Richboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Brookdale Northampton. She was 93.

Jean was the beloved wife of 48 years to the late Jack Henry Schramm.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Jean was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (McGeever) Brennan, mother of the late Alexander David Schramm and the sister of the late Joseph P. Brennan, Patricia Luthiger and Eileen Hetterich.

Jean was a former resident of Syosset, New York, and Dallas. She eventually moved to Wayne and Philadelphia, before recently moving to Richboro. She worked for over 30 years for the Singer Sewing Company, where she rose from purchasing agent to Chief of Purchasing for Singer Executive Offices in Stanford, Conn. In addition, Jean was the former President of the League of Women Voters in the Town of Oyster Bay. In her leisure time, she enjoyed music, the arts and politics, often traveling to Washington D.C. and New York for the museums and the theater.

Jean is survived by her two sons; Henry Otto Schramm II and his wife, Patricia, of Wayne and Jack Schramm and his wife, YanDan, of Ruckersville, Va. She is also survived by her nine cherished grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren.

Jean's services and interment will be announced at a future date in time. For continued service updates, please visit www.fluehr.com.

In lieu of flowers, if so desired, please consider a contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.