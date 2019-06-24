HANOVER TWP. — Jean M. Toporcer, 61, of Hanover Township, passed away unexpectedly into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Born Jan. 14, 1958, in Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late John Bednarski and Agnes (Swedo) Bednarski. Jean was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School. She was a member of St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

Jean's husband and children were the lights of her life. She was patient, kind and had a heart of gold. She was always available to help anyone in need.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Bednarski and James Bednarski; and sister, Mary Spess.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Bernard "Bing" Toporcer; daughter, Nicole Toporcer, of Hanover Township; son, Brian Toporcer, of Hanover Township; grandson, William Toporcer; sisters, Teresa "Terry" Gula and her husband, James, of Hanover Township, Ann Henry and her husband, John, of Shavertown, Donna Rigol and her husband, David, of Shavertown, Maria Bailey and her husband, Scott, of Hanover Township, and Judi Mumie, of Drums; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, Ashley. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township. Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

To submit online condolences to Jean's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.