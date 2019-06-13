KINGSTON — Jean Marie (Hopper) Ash, 73, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while in the care of Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.

Jean Marie was born on June 30, 1945, in Kingston. She was the daughter of the late James Hopper and Alice (Brown) Hopper.

Jean Marie attended and graduated from St. Ann's Academy, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1963. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at the gas company. A year after graduation, she met the love of her life, Charles Ash, and they began dating. On Sept. 11, 1965, they were married and settled in the Kingston area, where they raised their children. They spent 53 happy years together.

Jean Marie enjoyed being with her family and friends, going shopping and traveling. With her husband, Charles, she enjoyed going to Penn State football games every season and tailgating. They also followed the Penn State wrestling team, traveling cross country to enjoy many matches and tournaments. They made many friends along the way. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her biggest enjoyment and she spent much of her time helping and spending time with them.

Jean Marie was involved in the St. Ann's Academy Group, the Republican Committee in Kingston, Mary's Ministry, the Altar and Rosary Society and she sang in the choir at St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; sister, Alice Holland; and infant daughter, Susan Ash.

Surviving Jean Marie are her daughter, Sharon and her husband, Richard Appling, of Haines City, Fla.; her daughter, Denise Ash and her partner, Wanda Kirtley, of Kingston; and her son, Jim Ash and wife, Ann, of Jersey City, N.J.; grandchildren James Appling and his wife, Cynara, Tim Appling and his wife , Whitney, Kyle Ford and Alyssa Ford; great-grandchildren Makayla, Coty and Ella Appling; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean Marie's funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Please omit floral tributes.

Arrangements are in the care of Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., Plymouth.