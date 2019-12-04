Jean Pierkowski, 70, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 17, 1949, daughter of the late Peter and Nell (Thomas) Grella.

She was a 1967 graduate of Hanover High School, 1971 graduate of Wilkes College and 1996 graduate of Luzerne County Community College.

Jean was a member of Meade St. Baptist Church. She served as substitute organist and pianist, choir member, soloist and flutist in several local churches. She was also recording secretary and caretaker of plants for many years. She had been known as "The Plant Lady."

Jean worked at Pomeroy's Department Store during her high school years and then substituted as a teacher in the various local school districts. She worked in the business field for the remainder of her life until retirement.

Jean was active as a volunteer in many organizations during her lifetime. Some places were ambulance attendant for the Woodward Hill Hose Company in Edwardsville, American Red Cross Disaster Action Team (one of the original four members, 2nd Captain, and recording secretary until her retirement), pastoral minister at John Heinz and committee member at the local SPCA.

Jean was a volunteer at several long-term nursing homes for over 15 years, giving of herself as pastoral minister musician, entertainer, social worker, bingo caller and activities assistant. Jean won several awards from the American Red Cross for her diligent work as captain and recording Secretary and Disaster Action Team member. She was also awarded the "Rose Brader Award for Community Service." Jean was an active volunteer with the NE Philharmonic Chorus and various other vocal and musical organizations.

Funeral services will be held privately from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Internment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Julliard School, 60 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023.