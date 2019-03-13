PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jean Roberts Mooney, 94, of sunny Port St. Lucie, Fla., left this life on March 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late William P. Mooney; daughter of the late William and Esther (Roat) Roberts; and sister to the late Jack Roberts.

She is survived by daughter Pat (Mooney) Moran, of Chester, Md.; son Tim Mooney, of Aspen, Colo., and son Mike Mooney, of Basalt, Colo.; grandchildren Lori (Moran) and Jeff Jolley, of Erdenheim, Matt Moran and Jennie Love, of Philadelphia, and Molly (Moran) and Ryan Keeler, of Annapolis, Md.; great-grandchildren Emily Jolley, of Philadelphia, and Liam Jolley, of Erdenheim; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Jean lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with the many people she loved. Her advice for living a long and happy life included "move to Florida." Before moving to Florida, she was employed as a secretary at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre and was also wildly successful as a mom, grama, homemaker, Girl Scout leader and Boy Scout leader.

She loved dogs (especially hero dogs), flowers (especially orchids), sing-a-long songs, eating stone crabs with a cold beer, and most of all, laughing. Her hobbies included reading, playing the organ, watching tennis and golf and tackling all manners of sewing and other crafts. Her many talents included making the world's best potato salad, calling alligators to her boat and remembering and telling stories from her lifetime. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.

Friends and family may call 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Maher Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Singing for Change (www.singingforchange.org), Save the Manatee (www.savethemanatee.org), or a .

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.