MOUNTAIN TOP — Jean S. Hughes (née Nagiewicz), 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Jean was born in Newark, N.J., and lived in Detroit, Mich., and Kearny, N.J., before retiring to Mountain Top over 25 years ago. She was married to her beloved husband, Bernard, who died in 2006, after 51 years of marriage.

Jean was the loving daughter of the late Bronislaw and Stephania Nagiewicz and youngest sibling of her late brothers, Walter, Henry and Stanley Nagiewicz; and her late sister, Lucy Walendzinski.

Jean was employed by Broadway Maintenance and Clark Equipment in New Jersey before retiring many years ago. Jean loved to travel and go to the casino and was known to always have a beautiful home. Her and her husband loved to entertain and were the perfect host and hostess. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday from the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Interment will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Township.

Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. on the morning of the funeral at the funeral home.