PITTSTON — Jean Sandra Semyon, 76, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Wesley Village, Jenkins Township.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Oct. 2, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Edna Wroblewski Zanta.

Jean was a graduate of Pittston High School and received an associate's degree from Allied Technical Institute.

In her earlier years, Jean had worked for Leslie Fay and more recently had worked as an admissions clerk for Geisinger. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend and will be truly missed. Her passion was her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing at the VFW with her close friend and dancing partner, George.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Semyon.

Surviving are her children, William Semyon and his, wife Deanna, of Tunkhannock; Debra Emery and her husband, Robert, of Kingston and Brenda Kyttle and her husband, William, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Shannon, Devon and Gavin Claherty and William Kyttle; sister, Connie Limongelli, Pittston, and George Nemirovich, of Throop, companion and dancing partner; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Colleen Shea Children's Foundation, 1086 Hwy 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To leave an online condolence, visit Jean's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.