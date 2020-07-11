1/
Jean Tanski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Jean Tanski, 84, of Kingston, passed away Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Courtdale, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Antonchak) Shone.

Jean was a graduate of Kingston High School and Nesbitt School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse in the health care field.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tanski, on Aug. 2, 2019, and her brother, Thomas Shone.

Surviving are her daughters, Cathy Sato, of Fredericksburg, Va., Connie Tanski, and Cherie Tanski, both of Kingston, grandchildren, and her brother, Thaddeus "Ted" Shone, of Dallas.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.

For additional information, or to leave Jean's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved