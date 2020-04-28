FORTY FORT — Jean W. Herbert, 92, of Forty Fort, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

She was a devoted wife to Albert E. (Bud) Herbert, with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage, until his death in 2014. Born Dec. 4, 1927, in Sandpoint, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Laura Kahler Wendel. She graduated from Forty Fort High School, Class of 1945, and Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1948, as a registered nurse. She worked as a private duty nurse before joining her husband in his public accounting business.

Jean resided in Forty Fort for over 80 years. She was an active member of Forty Fort United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer of the Amicitia Class and knitted prayer shawls with the Knit-Wits Shawl Ministry. She participated in the United Methodist Women and was awarded the Susanna Wesley Award for her dedication to the church and community. Jean was also a member of the Wilkes-Barre Women of Kiwanis, in which she served as treasurer.

An avid sports fan, Jean especially loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State Nittany Lions. She was often found gardening while listening to a game on her radio. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching them participate in various sports and activities.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, were brother, Alfred Wendel, and in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Earle A. Herbert. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Simon (Joseph), of Swoyersville; son, Edward Herbert (Beth Ann), of Lititz; grandchildren, Laura Simon Donaldson (Ian), Dylan Herbert and Dustin Herbert; great-grandsons, Landon and Brooks Donaldson; niece, Karen Herbert and nephew, Earle A. Herbert.

A private graveside service will be conducted at the Forty Fort Cemetery due to the pandemic. Memorial service plans will be decided at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forty Fort United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort, 18704.

For information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.