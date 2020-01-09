TUNKHANNOCK — Jean Yablonski, 85, Tunkhannock, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock. She was born in Luzerne on June 20, 1934, and she was the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Pickarski Konopke. Jean was married to the late Bernard A. Yablonski, who passed away in 2004.

Jean attended Luzerne High School and was a member of the BVM Catholic Church. Jean enjoyed stitching, crocheting, gardening, and especially cooking and baking.

In addition to her parents and husband Jean is preceded in death by a brother Steve Konopke.

She is survived by sons John B. and wife Linda Yablonski of Tunkhannock and David and wife Debra Yablonski of Bloomsburg; daughter Diane and husband Richard Parduski of Tunkhannock; grandchildren John and wife Kaaron, Jason and wife Heather, Josh and wife Kaitlin, Tim, Briana, Jennifer and husband Nathan, Richard and Michael; great-grandchildren Caleb, Olivia, Jase; and many nieces and nephews; brother Walter Konopke and wife Marlene, Noxen; sisters Marcella and Florence Konopke, Dallas; and sister-in-law Patricia Konopke, Luzerne.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow at the Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.