1/1
Jeanette C. Yaskus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FORTY FORT — Jeanette C. Yaskus, 94, of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jeanette was born in Hanover Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Baranowski Churnetski. She was a graduate of Sugar Notch High School and earned a Certificate from the Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closure, she had been a member of Holy Trinity Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joseph L. Yaskus, in 2019, and by her son, David J. Yaskus and infant son, Mark. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph A. Churnetski and her sister, Dorothy Churnetski Maio.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Harrison, of Salt Lake City, Utah; son-in-law, Robert Harrison, of Salt Lake City, Utah; nieces, Joanne and Jeannette Karaska and Mary Anne Revit, all of Wilkes-Barre, and Rose Churnetski Oliveri, of Saugerties, N.Y. She was especially blessed by the kindness of cousins, Rosemary Baranowski Chimock, of Swoyersville and Lawrence (Katherine) Churnetski, of Kingston.

Jeanette was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. Her family was always the most important thing for Jeanette; she lived a beautiful life of caring and sharing her love and she will remain in the hearts of so many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Township.

Friends may call on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Those attending the visitation and Funeral Mass are required to wear mask and abide by CDC and state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Cemetery Fund, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Jeanette's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved