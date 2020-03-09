HANOVER TWP. — Jeanette H. Wydo, age 75, of Hanover Township, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre Township on June 15, 1944, the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Quinn) Evans Sr.

She was a member of the graduating class of Wilkes-Barre Township High School, Class of 1962. She later attended Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke, and earned her certificate in lab tech phlebotomy. She was employed as a phlebotomist for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital until her retirement.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Monastery, Wilkes-Barre Township, where she was a member of and past officer of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, and she served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years and was an active participant in all church activities.

Jeanette was also a member of the LAOH, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians where she served as past president. She was an avid and dedicated "hockey mom" of the Wilkes-Barre Wings, dedicating her time and effort to attend games and providing transportation for those in need.

Jeanette was a beloved Nana who adored her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 49 years, Attorney Ronald Wydo, on April 21, 2017, and brothers, Harry Jr., Jack and James Evans.

Surviving are sons, Dr. Michael R. Wydo and his wife, Diana Emery Wydo, of Huntington Beach, Calif., David R. Wydo and his fiancée, Lori Himlin, of Hanover Township, daughter, Shelby Wydo, of Hanover Township, three grandchildren, Shyanne, Brock and Juliet Wydo, brothers, Edward Evans, of Hanover Township, and William Evans, of Bear Creek, sister-in-law, Carol Evans, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701. Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff at Guardian Healthcare and Rehab Center, Nanticoke, and to Dr. Janusz Wolanin, for their excellent and compassionate care given to Jeanette in her time of need. Arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.