SPOKANE, Wash. — Jeanette (Jay) M. Reymers, 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Taylor, Jay was the daughter of Alexander and Bertha (Haryasz/Harris) Novatski. Jay was a caring and loving wife, and mother. Jay earned a nursing degree in 1960, and worked in obstetrics, retiring from a career in nursing at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane in 2002. Jay and her husband of 55 years, Gary Reymers, made their home in Spokane for the past 50 years, and were members of the St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish. She is survived by her husband, Gary, son, Carl Reymers, daughter, Shanna (Dan) Dunne, and two grandchildren, John and Thomas Dunne, all residing in Spokane. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass and interment will be held in Spokane as soon as pandemic conditions will allow.



